WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.
Advertisement

Earthquake in Peru destroys dozens of homes, kills 1 man

Earthquake in Peru destroys dozens of homes, kills 1 man Photo: AP

January 14, 2018 08:22 PM

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off Peru's coast early Sunday, tumbling adobe homes in small, rural towns, killing at least one person and injuring dozens, officials said.

Advertisement

The sole fatality was a man crushed by a falling rock, officials said. They said many of those injured were in Caraveli province, a coastal area dependent on fishing and mining that is popular with tourists.

Sixty-five people were injured, the national chief of civil defense, Jorge Chavez, said.

The earthquake destroyed 171 homes, displacing the same number of families, Peru's National Emergency Operations Center said on its website Sunday night. It added that 736 families had been affected in some way by the tremor.

Emergency crews responded by bringing in tents and mattresses to displaced families, officials said.

"Everything that is needed is going to be sent," President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said. "We are already responding at full speed."

The U.S. Geological Survey said the early morning quake had a magnitude of 7.1 and was centered 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Acari in the Arequipa department of southwestern Peru.

The quake jolted people awake as far away as the capital city of Lima, some 350 miles (560 kilometers) from Acari.

Workers used large tractors to clear away boulders and debris that crashed down and blocked some roads.

The quake caused some damage in communities that Pope Francis is scheduled to visit this week, and officials said the damage would not change the pontiff's tour.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits


Updated: January 14, 2018 08:22 PM
Created: January 14, 2018 07:59 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
My guns or my ganja? Firearm-owning pot fans face a choice
My guns or my ganja? Firearm-owning pot fans face a choice
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
A look back at the week's biggest headlines
A look back at the week's biggest headlines
LC police seeking men accused of stealing credit card info of 21 people
LC police seeking men accused of stealing credit card info of 21 people

Advertisement




Police: SB I-25 at Jefferson closed after pallets cover highway
Police: SB I-25 at Jefferson closed after pallets cover highway
City council's legislative wish list more expansive than Mayor Keller's
City council's legislative wish list more expansive than Mayor Keller's
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Alex Bregman appears at local baseball clinic, is confident about 2018 Astros
Alex Bregman appears at local baseball clinic, is confident about 2018 Astros
Earthquake in Peru destroys dozens of homes, kills 1 man
Earthquake in Peru destroys dozens of homes, kills 1 man