Apple working to release patches for security flaws
KOB.com Web Staff
January 05, 2018 05:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Apple announced on Friday that all of its Macs, iPhones and iPads have been affected by two security flaws.
Spectre and Meltdown are affecting billions of devices, opening the door for cybercriminals to get the passwords and encrypted information of users. Apple officials say they have already released a patch for the Safari web browser on its iOS devices to protect against the Meltdown bug.
Apple will be issuing another patch in the coming days to help defend against Spectre.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 05, 2018 05:24 PM
Created: January 05, 2018 03:41 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved