DACA debate continues as shutdown looms

Blayne Alexander, NBC News
January 16, 2018 02:37 PM

WASHINGTON (NBC News) -- Time is running out to fix DACA in Washington, as some Democrats are willing to let the government shut down on Friday if they don't get what they want on immigration.

The president is making negotiations tougher after reportedly using an expletive to describe African countries.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Neilsen was grilled by Democrat Dick Durbin about what they both heard at that meeting with Trump.

Another attendee, Sen. Lindsey Graham, asked what happened to the president who led an extraordinary televised negotiation last week which was praised by both parties.

"I don't know where that guy went, I want him back," said Graham, R-S.C.

Each party is poised to blame the other if the government shuts down, with the White House saying it is the Democrats that had a change of heart on DACA.

