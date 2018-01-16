DACA debate continues as shutdown looms

Another attendee, Sen. Lindsey Graham, asked what happened to the president who led an extraordinary televised negotiation last week which was praised by both parties.

"I don't know where that guy went, I want him back," said Graham, R-S.C.

Each party is poised to blame the other if the government shuts down, with the White House saying it is the Democrats that had a change of heart on DACA.

