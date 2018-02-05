Dueling memos paint different pictures of Russia probe | KOB 4
Dueling memos paint different pictures of Russia probe

Blayne Alexander, NBC News
February 05, 2018 02:50 PM

WASHINGTON (NBC News) -- The fight over the Republican-penned memo released last week by the House Intelligence Committee is escalating, with Democrats hoping to release their response.

The president claims the GOP document "totally vindicates" him in the Russia investigation, but Democrats say their memo tells a very different story.

"It provides additional context and details which shows Nunes' allegations to be flat out wrong," said Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.

The House Intelligence Committee is set to vote on releasing it Monday evening.

Trump has the final say on whether that Democratic memo becomes public, and his team promises it will receive the same consideration as the GOP memo.

The question from both parties is if the Republican memo gives President Trump grounds to upend an investigation he has long called a 'witch hunt.'

