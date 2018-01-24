Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

Elton John Elton John |  Photo: Elton John / Facebook

The Associated Press
January 24, 2018 11:16 AM

NEW YORK (AP) - Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world, and says he's hoping to go out "with a bang."

Advertisement

"I've had a good run, I think you'd admit that," John said Wednesday. He added that he wanted to "leave people thinking, 'I saw the last tour and it was fantastic.'"

The 70-year-old singer, pianist and composer said he wanted to spend time with his family. His children will be 10 and 8 when he stops and he hoped he might be able to take them to soccer practice. "My priorities now are my children and my husband and my family," he said. "This is the end."

John made the announcement at an event in New York in which he sat at a piano and performed "Tiny Dancer" and "I'm Still Standing." He wore his signature glasses and a colorful suit jacket that read Gucci loves Elton.

At the Grammy Awards, to be presented in New York on Sunday, John is to perform alongside Miley Cyrus and will collect the President's Merit Award. His Vegas residency ends in May after six years.

John, whose hits include "Your Song" and "Candle in the Wind," has won five Grammys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe for "The Lion King," a Tony Award for "Aida" and received a Kennedy Center Honor. He has sold 300 million records.

John launched his first tour in 1970 and boasts having performed over 4,000 times in more than 80 countries. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

He has suffered several medical setbacks of late, including a bacterial infection last year that he contracted during a South American tour and an E. coli bacterial infection in 2009. He's also suffered an appendicitis and has been fitted with a pacemaker.

From 1970-76, John released 10 original studio albums and seven consecutive chart toppers. He remained a hit maker over the following four decades, from "The Lion King" soundtrack song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" to a revision of his Marilyn Monroe ode "Candle in the Wind," released in 1997 after the death of John's friend Princess Diana and one of the best-selling singles of all time.
___

Online: https://www.eltonjohn.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 24, 2018 11:16 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Court of Appeals to hear case of man who killed parents, 3 siblings
KOB4 has obtained this more recent photo of Nehemiah Griego
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child
Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child
APD: Woman in custody after SWAT incident
APD: Woman in custody after SWAT incident
AFD firefighters pose with pups for a good cause
AFD firefighters pose with pups for a good cause

Advertisement




Court of Appeals to hear case of man who killed parents, 3 siblings
KOB4 has obtained this more recent photo of Nehemiah Griego
Raton Police officer accused of rape
Raton Police officer accused of rape
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child
Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child
Non-profits, residents come together to light up neighborhoods
Non-profits, residents come together to light up neighborhoods