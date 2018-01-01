VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Floats, marching bands hit the street for 129th Rose Parade

Floats, marching bands hit the street for 129th Rose Parade Photo: AP

January 01, 2018 01:54 PM

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — With a nod of thanks to military veterans, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets under sunny California skies as the 129th Rose Parade drew hundreds of thousands of spectators on New Year's Day and millions more watched on TV.

Advertisement

Among the fanciful floats was an award-winning entry from China Airlines featuring a scuba diver floating above fish and a coral reef.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artists Earth Wind and Fire performed atop a red and white float recreating the Forum, the famous Los Angeles-area arena celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The annual extravaganza in Pasadena began with a military flyover and featured 39 floats decked out with countless flowers and waving celebrities.

There were blue skies with just a few wisps of clouds and temperatures were expected to reach the 70s (about 22 degrees Celsius) after a chilly night.

It has rained only once on the Rose Parade in the past six decades — that was in 2006 — and it has never been canceled because of weather.

The theme of the 2018 parade is "Making a Difference," and actor Gary Sinise was chosen as grand marshal to lead the proceedings because of his devotion to veteran's issues.

Sinise, who played Vietnam vet Lt. Dan Taylor in the 1994 film "Forrest Gump," said when he was picked that he was happy to serve as grand marshal because of the vets he seeks to help.

"If shining a little spotlight on me on January first can shine a spotlight on them to help me make a difference in their lives, I am very, very grateful to do that," he said.

Veterans and family members of those killed in action appeared on some of the floats.

Spectators started lining the 3.5-mile (5.6-kilometer) route on Sunday, many of them camping on sidewalks and braving overnight temperatures in the low 40s (around 5 degrees Celsius).

Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez said there were no known threats to the parade, and fan safety would remain the first priority and security would be tight. No major problems were reported. There were a handful of arrests, mostly for public intoxication, police said.

Credits


Updated: January 01, 2018 01:54 PM
Created: January 01, 2018 01:50 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach
APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach
New Year, new laws in New Mexico
New Year, new laws in New Mexico
Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Was sheriff's post a harmless joke, or crossing the line?
Was sheriff's post a harmless joke, or crossing the line?
Carrizozo man killed when car crashes into tow truck
Carrizozo man killed when car crashes into tow truck

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach
APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach
Shots ringing in 2018 land in people's homes
Shots ringing in 2018 land in people's homes
Personal trainers not regulated in New Mexico
Personal trainers not regulated in New Mexico
People take the polar bear plunge on New Year's Day
People take the polar bear plunge on New Year's Day
Best of 4 Investigates: Hard-hitting stories from 2017
Best of 4 Investigates: Hard-hitting stories from 2017