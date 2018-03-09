Google's autonomous vehicle unit to test semis in Atlanta

Waymo says that starting next week it will run self-driving rigs in the Atlanta area with human backup drivers. They'll travel freeways and local roads to deliver server racks and other cargo destined for Google's data centers.

The Alphabet Inc. unit says the trucks will have the same technology and sensors as autonomous minivans that are being tested in the Phoenix area. Waymo wouldn't say how many trucks are being tested, but it released pictures showing two blue semis.