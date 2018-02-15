Guns, mental health take center stage | KOB 4
Guns, mental health take center stage

Blayne Alexander, NBC News
February 15, 2018 04:30 PM

WASHINGTON (NBC News) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday "our entire nation with one heavy heart is praying for the victims and their families" of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

"No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school," Trump added. "No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning."

He did not address gun control. That was a frustrating omission for many.

"If you are not working today to try to fix this, to try to stop these shootings, then you're an accomplice," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

"There's not an easy proposal out there, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't try to find one," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Survivors of the shooting are calling for action as well.

"Congress is failing us, and the government is failing us and something has to be done," said teacher Melissa Falkowski.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2Ew8FHs


Credits

Blayne Alexander, NBC News


Updated: February 15, 2018 04:30 PM
Created: February 15, 2018 03:28 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

