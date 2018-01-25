Fire at hospital kills 39, injures scores in South Korea | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Fire at hospital kills 39, injures scores in South Korea

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and YOUKYUNG LEE
January 25, 2018 10:52 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fire spread flames and smoke through a South Korean hospital Friday morning, killing at least 39 people, mainly from suffocation, and injuring more than 100 others in one of the country's deadliest blazes in years.

Advertisement

The fire started in Sejong Hospital's emergency room and had engulfed the first floor when firefighters arrived. They approached the second floor through the windows to rescue trapped patients, said Choi Man-wu, a fire official in the southeastern city of Miryang.

He said smoke could have spread quickly through the building's staircase at the center, but the flames were extinguished before reaching the third floor. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. The hospital's operations were suspended after the fire.

All the dead were from the hospital's general ward, while all 94 people being cared for in a nursing ward for the elderly were safely evacuated after the fire, some carried on the backs of firefighters, Choi said.

Ten of the injured are in critical condition, local medical official Cheon Jae-kyung said in the same televised briefing, suggesting the toll is feared to increase. Fire officials said 131 were injured, 18 of them in serious condition.

Most of the dead had been hospitalized for respiratory diseases in an intensive-care unit on the second floor. Two doctors and nine nurses were working in the emergency room at the time of fire, but their fates weren't immediately known.

Most of the 39 deaths appeared to be due to suffocation, with only one suffering burns, said an official at the National Fire Agency who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to media. The identification of the dead was underway, he said.

President Moon Jae-in expressed regret over the blaze at an emergency meeting convened with his senior advisers. He ordered officials to provide necessary medical supports to those rescued, find the exact cause of the fire and work out measures to prevent future fires, according to his spokesman Park Su-hyun.

South Korea is one of the fastest-aging countries in the world and has many nursing hospitals, which are preferred for elderly people who need long-term doctors' care.

Several recent fires in South Korea have been deadly.

In late December, 29 people were killed in a building fire in central Seoul, which was the country's deadliest blaze over the past decade before the hospital fire. Last weekend, a fire at a Seoul motel killed six people, and police arrested a man who allegedly set it ablaze in anger because he had been denied a room for being heavily drunk.

In 2014, a fire set by an 81-year-old dementia patient killed 21 at another hospital for the elderly.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and YOUKYUNG LEE


Updated: January 25, 2018 10:52 PM
Created: January 25, 2018 10:50 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Brothers seen on camera stealing birds, have criminal history
Daniel Ibuado, left, and Medardo Ibuado, right
Repeat offender released from jail, then arrested by ICE agents
Luis Talamantes-Acosta arrested by ICE after serving time at MDC.
APD: Elderly woman unharmed after carjacking, kidnapping
APD: Elderly woman unharmed after carjacking, kidnapping
Crock-Pot on the defense after 'This is Us' episode sparks slow cooker fears
Crock-Pot on the defense after 'This is Us' episode sparks slow cooker fears
Police aided by suspect's inability to drive stick shift
Police aided by suspect's inability to drive stick shift

Advertisement




Niece relieved elderly aunt is safe after carjacking
Niece relieved elderly aunt is safe after carjacking
Doña Ana sheriff disciplines undersheriff over harassment claims
Ken Roberts, center
Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants
Donald Trump
Santa Fe mayor blasts DOJ threats to defund 'sanctuary cities'
Santa Fe mayor blasts DOJ threats to defund 'sanctuary cities'
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend