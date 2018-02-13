How to watch 'Days of our Lives' during the Olympics
KOB.com Web Staff
February 13, 2018 12:26 PM
Due to Winter Olympics coverage, NBC's long-running daytime soap opera "Days of our Lives" will be pre-empted on KOB 4 during February 12-23, 2018.
However, this doesn't mean you have to miss any of the "Days" drama or storylines. Here's how you can watch during the Olympics:
- Go to NBC.com or use the NBC app to watch full episodes anytime here.
- Record "Days of our Lives" episodes on THIS TV (Broadcast TV Channel 4-2 / Comcast Channel 384 / Cable One Channel 466) at the following times:
- Tuesday, February 13 at 3:00 a.m.
- Wednesday, February 14 at 3:00 a.m.
- Thursday, February 15 at 3:00 a.m.
- Friday, February 16 at 3:00 a.m.
- Saturday, February 17 at 2:00 a.m.
- Tuesday, February 20 at 3:00 a.m.
- Wednesday, February 21 at 3:00 a.m.
- Thursday, February 22 at 3:00 a.m.
- Friday, February 23 at 3:00 a.m.
- Saturday, February 24 at 2:00 a.m.
"Days of our Lives" will return to its normal weekday broadcast time of 1:00 p.m. starting February 26.
