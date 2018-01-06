HP recalls batteries in over 50,000 laptops
KOB.com Web Staff
January 06, 2018 10:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – HP has announced a recall of lithium-ion batteries in more than 50,000 laptops.
The company says the batteries have the potential to overheat, which could spark a fire.
The recall affects just the batteries – not the computer itself. Consumers are being asked to go to HP's website to find out if their model is affected, and to install an update that will put the device in battery-safe mode until it can be replaced.
HP also says you can order a free replacement battery, and a technician will be sent to your home to install it for free.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 06, 2018 10:16 PM
Created: January 06, 2018 09:01 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved