Intelligence chief delivers warning on Russia | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Intelligence chief delivers warning on Russia

Blayne Alexander, NBC News
February 13, 2018 02:32 PM

WASHINGTON (NBC News) -- The 2018 midterm elections are not safe from Russian hackers according to the leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies.

Advertisement

Officials say the Trump administration has had nearly two years to respond to Russian meddling, but still have not done enough.

From the nation's top intelligence chiefs, the warning is clear: Russia absolutely interfered in the 2016 U.S. Election, and this year's midterms could be even worse.

During Tuesday's Senate intelligence hearing, leaders pointed to foreign cyber-attacks as one of America's biggest threats but admitted not much is being done to stop it.

A worldwide threat assessment released Tuesday morning by U.S. intel agencies says that Russian President Vladimir Putin, "is likely to increase his use of repression and intimidation to contend with domestic discontent over corruption, poor social services, and a sluggish economy with structural deficiencies."

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2Bs9O03


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Blayne Alexander, NBC News


Updated: February 13, 2018 02:32 PM
Created: February 13, 2018 02:16 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

No more 'F' grades allowed for student athletes
No more 'F' grades allowed for student athletes
Three arrested after Juan Tabo drive-by shooting, police say
Three arrested after Juan Tabo drive-by shooting, police say
School closes due to cultural protocols after on-campus death
School closes due to cultural protocols after on-campus death
Candy store closes, donates treats to local food bank
Candy store closes, donates treats to local food bank
Police seek witness in fatal Edgewood shooting
Police seek witness in fatal Edgewood shooting

Advertisement




New Mexico House vote blocks Senate budget changes
New Mexico House vote blocks Senate budget changes
UNM regents reject football coach's appeal of suspension
UNM regents reject football coach's appeal of suspension
Survivor recalls fleeing blasts in helicopter crash near Raton
Survivor recalls fleeing blasts in helicopter crash near Raton
Baby Briana’s expansion bill stalls in Senate
Baby Briana’s expansion bill stalls in Senate
The Latest: Japan's Hirano takes halfpipe lead from White
The Latest: Japan's Hirano takes halfpipe lead from White
 