Man released just 2 days after allegedly threatening family with gun

Dominic and Ginger Blaz said the man who pulled the gun is Johnathon Campbell, who is dating the estranged mother of their grandchild.

"He had the gun pointed through the glass at me and what's when my sons grabbed him and I tackled him to the ground," Dominic Blaz said. "We wrestled the gun away – nobody got shot, thank God."

Dominic Blaz and his sons held Campbell down until the police arrived. They said while they were holding him, he was repeatedly saying he would be back when he got out to kill them all.

Campbell was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and child abuse. But court records show he was released on his own recognizance just two days later by Judge Christine Rodriguez.

Now the Blaz' say they can't rest or sleep peacefully.

"Fall asleep at five in the morning, usually about the time that she's getting up," Dominic Blaz said. "Our days are like that. We can't sleep."

The Blaz family told KOB Campbell isn't expected back in court again until late February. In the meantime, they've gone online using the Next Door app as well as Facebook to ask their friends and neighbors to be on the lookout for Campbell and his red truck.