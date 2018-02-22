NRA joins call to arm teachers

He's talking about tougher background checks, mental health screenings and a ban on bump stocks. However, the president is also going a step further, talking about raising the legal age for gun purchases from 18 to 21, and predicting the NRA will agree with him.

The NRA Thursday is focusing on arming teachers, blaming Democrats, and the FBI's failure to stop the Florida shooting. A handful of states already allow teachers to carry guns, but parent Fred Guttenberg doubts a teacher with a handgun could have saved his daughter.

"You would've had a shootout, with all these kids and people running all over, that would not have saved lives. It would have led to further loss of life," said Guttenberg.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2CD73Gf