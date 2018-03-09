NBC's Megyn Kelly sits down with Putin | KOB 4
RUSSIA – U.S. relations with Russia are at their lowest levels in decades.

Fewer than three weeks ago, Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, indicted 13 Russian nationals for their roles in undermining the U.S. election.

NBC's Megyn Kelly went to Russia to get some answers, asking President Vladimir Putin why he would allow this kind of attack on the U.S.

"Why have you decided the Russian authorities – myself included – gave anybody permission to do this? Nothing has changed since you and I talked last time in St. Petersburg," Putin said. "Some names have popped up. So what? They could just as easily have been the names of some Americans who are sitting here and interfering in your own political process."

You can watch more of Kelly's exclusive interview with Putin tonight at 9 p.m. MT before KOB Eyewitness News 4 at 10 p.m.


