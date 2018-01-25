On this day in history: the world's largest diamond found | KOB 4
On this day in history: the world's largest diamond found

King Edward VII King Edward VII |  Photo: Luke Fildes [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Marian Camacho
January 25, 2018 08:09 AM

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - On this day in history, the world’s largest diamond was found. It was January 25,1905 in Pretoria, South Africa.

The 3,106-carat diamond was discovered by Frederick Wells while 18 feet below the earth’s surface. Wells presented the find to the mine’s owner, Sir Thomas Cullinan, who then sold it to the Transvaal provincial government.

The government later gave the diamond as a lavish birthday gift, to Britain’s King Edward VII. Concerned the precious stone would be stolen while in transit from Africa to England, King Edward arranged for a fake diamond to be sent aboard a steamer ship. The real diamond was sent to England in a plain box.

The diamond was cut into nine large stones and about 100 smaller ones. The largest, is called the “Star of Africa I,” and is 530 carats.  It is the largest-cut fine-quality colorless diamond in the world. It sits atop the British Sovereign’s Royal Scepter and is on display in the Tower of London alongside the other crown jewels.


Marian Camacho


January 25, 2018
Created: January 25, 2018 07:57 AM

