On this day in history: the world's largest diamond found

The 3,106-carat diamond was discovered by Frederick Wells while 18 feet below the earth’s surface. Wells presented the find to the mine’s owner, Sir Thomas Cullinan, who then sold it to the Transvaal provincial government.

The government later gave the diamond as a lavish birthday gift, to Britain’s King Edward VII. Concerned the precious stone would be stolen while in transit from Africa to England, King Edward arranged for a fake diamond to be sent aboard a steamer ship. The real diamond was sent to England in a plain box.