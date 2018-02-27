After shooting, Stoneman Douglas students head back to school | KOB 4
After shooting, Stoneman Douglas students head back to school

Dan Scheneman, NBC News
February 27, 2018 03:25 PM

PARKLAND, Fla. (NBC News) -- Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are preparing to return to class, two weeks after a gunman opened fire in the school killing 14 students and three adults.

The community is coming together to support each other as they prepare to open the school. As teachers prepare for the return of their students, they paused for a moment of silence for 17 seconds to honor each of the victims killed in the attack. 

The shooting has sparked a national debate about gun control, while questions persist about the response of some in law enforcement.

Scot Peterson, the on-campus resource officer, who did not enter the building and engage the gunman, is defending his actions.  Peterson said he believed the gunshots were originating outside and that he followed procedure to seek cover and assess the situation.

The Broward County sheriff is adamant Peterson should have entered the school in an effort save lives.

