Passwords may soon be a thing of the past, and here's why
KOB.com Web Staff
December 26, 2017 05:27 PM
REDMOND, Wash. – 123456.
That was the most common password used by people all over the world last year – something so generic and easy to guess that it leads to millions being hacked.
But what if there was a way to keep your information secure while also not having to worry about keeping a long list of usernames and obscure pass phrases?
Watch the above video for more from NBC News's Stephanie Gosk.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: December 26, 2017 05:27 PM
Created: December 26, 2017 04:18 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved