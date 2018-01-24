Pizza Hut offers free pies if Super Bowl record broken | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Pizza Hut offers free pies if Super Bowl record broken

Pizza Hut offers free pies if Super Bowl record broken Photo: Pizza Hut

Marian Camacho
January 24, 2018 07:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - If you weren’t planning on watching the Super Bowl this year, Pizza Hut may have just given you a reason to tune in.

Advertisement

Pizza Hut promises to give away free medium two-topping pizzas if the record for the fastest touchdown is broken on Super Bowl Sunday.

So what’s the record? 14 seconds. Yes, that means the New England Patriots or the Philadelphia Eagles would have to score a touchdown within the first 14 seconds of play.

The record was set back in 2007 by Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester. He returned the opening kickoff 92 yards in 14 seconds.

To qualify for the free pizza, you first have to sign up for Pizza Hut’s loyalty program.

This isn’t the first time the company is rolling out incentives.  For the Super Bowl’s 50th anniversary, Pizza Hut sold 50 limited edition gold-covered pizzas.

This year's Super Bowl will be broadcast on KOB4. Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m. MST.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 24, 2018 07:53 AM
Created: January 24, 2018 07:52 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Court of Appeals to hear case of man who killed parents, 3 siblings
KOB4 has obtained this more recent photo of Nehemiah Griego
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child
Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child
APD: Woman in custody after SWAT incident
APD: Woman in custody after SWAT incident
AFD firefighters pose with pups for a good cause
AFD firefighters pose with pups for a good cause

Advertisement




Court of Appeals to hear case of man who killed parents, 3 siblings
KOB4 has obtained this more recent photo of Nehemiah Griego
Raton Police officer accused of rape
Raton Police officer accused of rape
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child
Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child
Non-profits, residents come together to light up neighborhoods
Non-profits, residents come together to light up neighborhoods