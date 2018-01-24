Pizza Hut offers free pies if Super Bowl record broken

The record was set back in 2007 by Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester. He returned the opening kickoff 92 yards in 14 seconds.

To qualify for the free pizza, you first have to sign up for Pizza Hut’s loyalty program.

This isn’t the first time the company is rolling out incentives. For the Super Bowl’s 50th anniversary, Pizza Hut sold 50 limited edition gold-covered pizzas.

This year's Super Bowl will be broadcast on KOB4. Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m. MST.