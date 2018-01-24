Pizza Hut offers free pies if Super Bowl record broken
Marian Camacho
January 24, 2018 07:53 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - If you weren’t planning on watching the Super Bowl this year, Pizza Hut may have just given you a reason to tune in.
Pizza Hut promises to give away free medium two-topping pizzas if the record for the fastest touchdown is broken on Super Bowl Sunday.
So what’s the record? 14 seconds. Yes, that means the New England Patriots or the Philadelphia Eagles would have to score a touchdown within the first 14 seconds of play.
The record was set back in 2007 by Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester. He returned the opening kickoff 92 yards in 14 seconds.
To qualify for the free pizza, you first have to sign up for Pizza Hut’s loyalty program.
This isn’t the first time the company is rolling out incentives. For the Super Bowl’s 50th anniversary, Pizza Hut sold 50 limited edition gold-covered pizzas.
This year's Super Bowl will be broadcast on KOB4. Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m. MST.
