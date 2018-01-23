Powerful off-shore earthquake prompts tsunami warning
Marian Camacho
January 23, 2018 06:19 AM
KODIAK, Alaska – A 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit off of the coast of Kodiak, Alaska just after midnight Tuesday prompting a tsunami warning.
The Kodiak Police Department went live on Facebook shortly after, urging residents to get to higher ground as soon as possible.
Tsunami watches were given for British Columbia, Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii, but authorities have since canceled those watches after waves failed to show up in coastal Alaska communities.
An advisory does however remain in effect for parts of Alaska, from Kodiak Island to Prince William Sound.
The earthquake was recorded about 170 miles southeast of Kodiak Island in the Gulf of Alaska.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: January 23, 2018 06:19 AM
Created: January 23, 2018 05:59 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved