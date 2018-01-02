VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Trump tweets he has bigger 'nuclear button' than NKorea's leader

Trump tweets he has bigger 'nuclear button' than NKorea's leader

KOB.com Web Staff
January 02, 2018 07:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- President Donald Trump unleashed another barrage of tweets Tuesday evening, including a tough response for North Korea's leader.

Kim Jong Un stated earlier this week he has a button on his table to launch a nuclear weapon that can hit any target in the United States. Trump tweeted: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

The president's tools for authorizing a nuclear strike are actually in a briefcase carried by a rotating group of military officers who follow him everywhere.

The president is threatening to stop sending U.S. aid money to the Palestinian authority.  He's asking why the United States should make payments when Palestinians are "no longer willing to talk peace."

Trump ignited protests last month by announcing the U.S. would consider Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

Created: January 02, 2018 07:57 PM

