Trump tweets he has bigger 'nuclear button' than NKorea's leader

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The president is threatening to stop sending U.S. aid money to the Palestinian authority. He's asking why the United States should make payments when Palestinians are "no longer willing to talk peace."

Trump ignited protests last month by announcing the U.S. would consider Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

It's not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018