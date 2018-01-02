Trump tweets he has bigger 'nuclear button' than NKorea's leader
KOB.com Web Staff
January 02, 2018 07:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- President Donald Trump unleashed another barrage of tweets Tuesday evening, including a tough response for North Korea's leader.
Kim Jong Un stated earlier this week he has a button on his table to launch a nuclear weapon that can hit any target in the United States. Trump tweeted: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"
The president's tools for authorizing a nuclear strike are actually in a briefcase carried by a rotating group of military officers who follow him everywhere.
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018
The president is threatening to stop sending U.S. aid money to the Palestinian authority. He's asking why the United States should make payments when Palestinians are "no longer willing to talk peace."
Trump ignited protests last month by announcing the U.S. would consider Jerusalem the capital of Israel.
It's not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018
...peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018
