'I'd love to see a shutdown,' president says

"If we don't change the legislation, get rid of these loopholes where killers come into our country and continue to kill ... if we don't change it, let's have a shutdown. We'll do a shutdown, and it's worth it for our country," the president said at a White House roundtable focusing on immigration issues.

"I'd love to see a shutdown if we don't get this stuff taken care of," he added. "And if we have to shut it down because the Democrats don't want safety -- and unrelated but still related, they don't want to take care of our military -- then shut it down. We'll go with another shutdown."