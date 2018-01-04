Seoul says both Koreas have agreed to hold talks on Tuesday

Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said he expects the two Koreas to exchange messages to determine who would head each other's delegations and other issues.

Any dialogue between the Koreas is considered a positive step toward easing confrontations. But critics say the North's abrupt push for improving ties may be a tactic to divide Seoul and Washington and weaken international pressure and sanctions on Pyongyang.

Despite his recent outreach to the South, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year's Day address that he has a "nuclear button" on his desk to fire atomic weapons at the United States. President Donald Trump quickly responded that he had a nuclear button of his own.

Past breakthroughs to ease Korean tensions have often ended with renewed animosities. It's likely the North will agree to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics and refrain from provocations during the Games. But tensions could return afterward because the North has no intentions of abandoning its weapons programs and the U.S. will not ease its pressure on the country, analysts say.