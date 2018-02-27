Sixth and final suspect arrested in sex trafficking ring | KOB 4
Sixth and final suspect arrested in sex trafficking ring

KOB.com Web Staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The sixth and final suspect wanted in an Albuquerque-based sex trafficking ring, has been arrested.

Police say 54-year-old John Dompierre was arrested in Arizona and brought back to New Mexico. He faces charges that include human trafficking, racketeering and promoting prostitution.

The ring was revealed in mid-January after the Bernalillo County Sheriff Department’s Ghost Unit began an investigation into a missing teenager.

The teen was located in Arizona and rescued. Through their investigation, BCSO identified the ring that was based out of Albuquerque and operating in multiple states.

Six suspects were identified as having roles in the ring. All six suspects have been arrested and charged, four have since bonded out. 


KOB.com Web Staff

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

