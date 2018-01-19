Stalking: Know the warning signs

NBC News

January 19, 2018

Sioux City, Neb. - (KTIV) When you think of a stalker, you often think of a complete stranger following your every move, but more times than not, a stalker will be someone you know.



"A lot of the times, you've talked to them somewhere, you've had a conversation with them, they know some stuff about you," says sexual assault and domestic violence counselor Debbie Goettsch. "They're going to go reach out, they're going to try and get good with your siblings or parents. So that way, they can get more information on you."



In this day and age, technology is everywhere- making you more vulnerable to a so-called, cyber stalker.



Location settings on social media, that you may not know are on, will make you easier to follow.



