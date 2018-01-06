VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Thousands march against election result in Honduras

Salvador Nasralla Salvador Nasralla |  Photo: AP

AP
January 07, 2018 11:32 AM

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) - Thousands of demonstrators led by opposition leader Salvador Nasralla gathered in Honduras' second-largest city Saturday to protest the re-election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a vote they say was fraudulent.

Advertisement

"We will not stop until Hernandez says he's leaving," Nasralla told supporters, many of whom chanted "JOH out!" referring to Hernandez.

It was the first such march in San Pedro Sula since the Nov. 26 election, and the losing candidate once again appealed to the Organization of American States and the countries that have recognized Hernandez's victory to listen to the protesters as they oppose an "illegal government."

According to the official count, Hernandez won with 42.95 percent to 41.42 for Nasralla, a former sportscaster backed by a left-leaning coalition.

However the OAS, which had observers monitoring the election, called for a repeat of the vote, saying the official version of the count included "extreme statistical improbability." An early lead by Nasralla disappeared after the public vote count mysteriously stopped for more than a day then restarted.

Hernandez denies the vote was fraudulent and has called on Hondurans to accept his re-election. Some countries, including the United States, have recognized his victory.

Street protests in Honduras left at least 17 dead last month but Saturday's march went without incident.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

AP


Updated: January 07, 2018 11:32 AM
Created: January 06, 2018 09:47 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
HP recalls batteries in over 50,000 laptops
HP recalls batteries in over 50,000 laptops
Former mayoral candidate announces run for state auditor
Former mayoral candidate announces run for state auditor
State police: 2 NB I-25 lanes at Lomas closed after wrong-way driver stopped by sergeant
State police: 2 NB I-25 lanes at Lomas closed after wrong-way driver stopped by sergeant
Mystery suspect slashes several tires in multiple NE ABQ neighborhoods
Mystery suspect slashes several tires in multiple NE ABQ neighborhoods

Advertisement




Former mayoral candidate announces run for state auditor
Former mayoral candidate announces run for state auditor
Average US gas price jumps 3 cents to $2.54 for regular
Average US gas price jumps 3 cents to $2.54 for regular
Santa Fe Public Schools hires new security firm
Santa Fe Public Schools hires new security firm
New Hampshire ticket sole winner in $559M Powerball jackpot
New Hampshire ticket sole winner in $559M Powerball jackpot
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary