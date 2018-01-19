Tide Pod doughnuts? | KOB 4
Tide Pod doughnuts?

Tiffany Lane, KSNW
January 19, 2018 01:42 PM

WICHITA, Kan. – A Kansas doughnut chain is using the latest social media stunt, the Tide Pod challenge, to promote a new kind of pastry.

The challenge involves people, mostly teenagers, eating the laundry capsules on video for others to see on social media. Hurts Donut joined in on the craze by selling the doughnut version of the laundry capsule.

"We just kind of put out the post as just a funny alternative to a more serious topic," said Trista Patterson, owner of Hurts Donut. "We see so much heavy stuff every day that we're just putting a little lighter approach on a serious subject."

But not all were amused by the imitation capsules.

On a Facebook post by the doughnut shop announcing the Tide Pod doughnut, one person commented "I'm sad people think this is so funny. So what if there is a size difference. This is bad. Children are going to see these and associate them with Tide Pods." 

Created: January 19, 2018 01:42 PM

