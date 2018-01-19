Tide Pod doughnuts?

The challenge involves people, mostly teenagers, eating the laundry capsules on video for others to see on social media. Hurts Donut joined in on the craze by selling the doughnut version of the laundry capsule.



"We just kind of put out the post as just a funny alternative to a more serious topic," said Trista Patterson, owner of Hurts Donut. "We see so much heavy stuff every day that we're just putting a little lighter approach on a serious subject."

But not all were amused by the imitation capsules.