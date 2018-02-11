8 dead, 40 hurt by exploding gas canister in Bolivia | KOB 4
8 dead, 40 hurt by exploding gas canister in Bolivia

February 11, 2018 06:51 PM

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The death toll from the explosion of a gas canister at a Bolivian Carnival parade rose to eight Sunday, and authorities said at least 40 people were injured.

Police commandant Romel Rana said three children were among those killed in Saturday's explosion in the city of Oruro, some 155 miles (250 kilometers) south of the Bolivian capital, La Paz.

Rana said police believe hot oil spilled and burned a hose connected to the tank, releasing gas that exploded.


Updated: February 11, 2018 06:51 PM
Created: February 11, 2018 06:43 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

