Track Santa around the world
David Lynch
December 24, 2017 05:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The big night day is here. Santa's loaded up his sleigh, and he's already gotten started on making his way to houses around the world.
Once again, the Norad Santa Tracker can be used to keep tabs on Old Saint Nick to see where he is using the most sophisticated technology. As of the time of this article's publication, he was getting close to Italy.
Credits
David Lynch
Updated: December 24, 2017 05:39 PM
Created: December 24, 2017 02:55 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved