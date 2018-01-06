VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Trump reiterates border wall promise, with a catch

KOB.com Web Staff
January 06, 2018 05:23 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Trump administration is revealing more details on how it plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Advertisement

The administration proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years on the initiative. A U.S. official says Customs and Border Protection is calling for 316 miles of additional barrier by September of 2027.

Contrary to Trump's campaign promise, U.S. taxpayers would likely be the ones paying for the wall.

AN ULTIMATUM

On Saturday Trump said that if the wall doesn't get funding, he could refrain from signing legislation protecting dreamers – the hundreds of thousands of young people brought to the country illegally as children.

Trump also said he wouldn't sign unless Congress agrees to overhaul the legal immigration system, telling reporters at Camp David that any deal must include an overhaul of the family-based immigration system, as well as an end to the Diversity Visa Lottery.

The president added he's hopeful Democrats will work with him.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 06, 2018 05:23 PM
Created: January 06, 2018 04:12 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police arrest man after hours-long SWAT standoff; had allegedly pointed AK-47 at people
Police arrest man after hours-long SWAT standoff; had allegedly pointed AK-47 at people
State police: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Los Lunas
State police: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Los Lunas
Woman shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque apartment complex in front of child
Woman shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque apartment complex in front of child
APD arrests woman accused of assaulting homeowner with wooden cross
APD arrests woman accused of assaulting homeowner with wooden cross
Roswell man arrested after fatal shooting involving domestic dispute
Roswell man arrested after fatal shooting involving domestic dispute

Advertisement




Police arrest man after hours-long SWAT standoff; had allegedly pointed AK-47 at people
Police arrest man after hours-long SWAT standoff; had allegedly pointed AK-47 at people
State police: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Los Lunas
State police: 1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Los Lunas
Woman shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque apartment complex in front of child
Woman shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque apartment complex in front of child
Got firewood? Here's how to get some if you're a senior citizen
Got firewood? Here's how to get some if you're a senior citizen
APD arrests woman accused of assaulting homeowner with wooden cross
APD arrests woman accused of assaulting homeowner with wooden cross