Trump reiterates border wall promise, with a catch
January 06, 2018 05:23 PM
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Trump administration is revealing more details on how it plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The administration proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years on the initiative. A U.S. official says Customs and Border Protection is calling for 316 miles of additional barrier by September of 2027.
Contrary to Trump's campaign promise, U.S. taxpayers would likely be the ones paying for the wall.
AN ULTIMATUM
On Saturday Trump said that if the wall doesn't get funding, he could refrain from signing legislation protecting dreamers – the hundreds of thousands of young people brought to the country illegally as children.
Trump also said he wouldn't sign unless Congress agrees to overhaul the legal immigration system, telling reporters at Camp David that any deal must include an overhaul of the family-based immigration system, as well as an end to the Diversity Visa Lottery.
The president added he's hopeful Democrats will work with him.
