Trump reiterates border wall promise, with a catch

AN ULTIMATUM

On Saturday Trump said that if the wall doesn't get funding, he could refrain from signing legislation protecting dreamers – the hundreds of thousands of young people brought to the country illegally as children.

Trump also said he wouldn't sign unless Congress agrees to overhaul the legal immigration system, telling reporters at Camp David that any deal must include an overhaul of the family-based immigration system, as well as an end to the Diversity Visa Lottery.

The president added he's hopeful Democrats will work with him.