US government shuts down as Congress fails to overcome standoff over spending and immigration<br /> | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

US government shuts down as Congress fails to overcome standoff over spending and immigration

US government shuts down as Congress fails to overcome standoff over spending and immigration<br />

The Associated Press
January 19, 2018 10:05 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - US government shuts down as Congress fails to overcome standoff over spending and immigration.

Advertisement

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 19, 2018 10:05 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APS teacher arrested, accused of sexually assaulting teen at gym
APS teacher arrested, accused of sexually assaulting teen at gym
Here's how a government shutdown could affect New Mexico
Here's how a government shutdown could affect New Mexico
ACLU study looks to debunk myths about local crime
ACLU study looks to debunk myths about local crime
1 disciplined after photos of topless students at Socorro High circulated via Snapchat
1 disciplined after photos of topless students at Socorro High circulated via Snapchat
Flu deaths in NM more than double this week
Flu deaths in NM more than double this week

Advertisement




Source: Everybody 'Kumbaya' about refreshed APD-DOJ relationship
Source: Everybody 'Kumbaya' about refreshed APD-DOJ relationship
Former ABQ paramedic seeking help as city threatens to force him out of home
Former ABQ paramedic seeking help as city threatens to force him out of home
PNM rate hike approved, at lower rate than previously proposed
PNM rate hike approved, at lower rate than previously proposed
Former UFC fighter arrested in Rio Rancho
Former UFC fighter arrested in Rio Rancho
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI