What would you do if you won the lottery?

Joseph Lynch
January 05, 2018 07:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots just keep growing, and they're both now sitting at nearly half a billion dollars.
The numbers have ticket-buyers from all over the country and New Mexico daring to dream and asking themselves: Just what would they do with such a huge payout?
The Powerball Jackpot sits at an estimated $570 million, and Mega Millions is currently at $450 million. KOB asked some dreamers what they would do if they won.
"I wouldn't work anymore, I know that much," said Eric Jones, who is visiting Santa Fe from North Carolina. "I'm not one of those people. I don't know what I'd do with that."
Winning would be life-changing, not just for Jones but also anyone who knows him. Jones is an educator, and he said if he were to win, his visit to Santa Fe might turn into something more permanent.
"Maybe I'd move to Santa Fe, right? Move to Santa Fe, probably give some of it away, why not? There's other people," he said.
Brandon Sornburger, visiting Santa Fe from California, had a change of heart when KOB told him about the massive jackpots.
"I wasn't planning on it until you said those numbers. It feels like…why not?" he said. "Why not give it a shot?"
You still have some time to get tickets for the drawings. The Mega Millions numbers will be announced Friday night, and Powerball on Saturday.
