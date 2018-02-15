World War II dog tags return home
Caryn Eisert, WAND
February 15, 2018 03:19 PM
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND/NBC News) -- A World War II dog tag lost for years has been reunited with its owner's family.
Sterling Wilson found the dog tag last year while using his metal detector near Decatur, Illinois. Wilson says his immediate thought was he wanted to return it to the family.
On Valentine's Day, Wilson with the help of Decatur Genealogical Society was able to do just that.
"It's kind of like having a piece of my dad," Marcia Eller said.
