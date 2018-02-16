You asked 4 it: How does a cloud form?

Cloud formation can be very complex but - we're going to make it simple.

In many cases there are tiny, microscopic water molecules or droplets in the atmosphere - so small that they float!

Before a cloud forms they are invisible but special satellite equipment helps us see all those water droplets in the form of water vapor.

In this example, once it gets cold enough, those little molecules will look for something clump on to, like tiny dust or smoke particles. Then more and more will begin to clump together in a process we call condensation - you've probably seen condensation growing on the outside of a water bottle.

Once the right temperature for condensation is reached we start to see a cloud grow.

Now, it takes time for clouds to grow...but I want to show you how it looks when we speed up the process.

We went to Dr. Oscar Martinez with the Air Force Research Lab to help make a cloud in an instant!

In this experiment we're going to pour extremely cold liquid nitrogen at -321 degrees Fahrenheit, into the bottom of this trash can, then I'm going to dump boiling water right on top of it.

There you have it! An instant cloud.

This example of course, is a little different than how cloud formation happenss way up in the atmosphere - but you can see the condensation in real time!

As always leave experiments like this to the experts - and don't try this at home!

Great question Roman! I had a lot of fun answering it!

Do you want to Ask 4 It?

Now's your chance!

Go ahead and send your video to Share 4 -- you can ask any weather question but be sure to keep it shorter than 15 seconds...and you'll have the chance to make it on the news.