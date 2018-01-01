VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Pay It 4ward update: Recovery progressing for suspected street racing victim

Morgan Aguilar
January 01, 2018 10:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Melina Maito-Landa was stuck in a neck brace and wheelchair, and staying at a rehab treatment center. In 2017, the 19-year-old had nearly every bone in her body broken after a crash with a suspected street racer.  

Advertisement

Maito-Landa wanted to Pay It 4ward to the first responders who held her hand that night. This January marks one year since that crash.

Morgan Aguilar learned her recovery is going better than many doctors had predicted. Watch the video above to see Maito-Landa's story.

Credits

Morgan Aguilar


Updated: January 01, 2018 10:29 PM
Created: January 01, 2018 08:09 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach
APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach
Shots ringing in 2018 land in people's homes
Shots ringing in 2018 land in people's homes
Amber Alert issued for Texas girls who could be in New Mexico
Amber Alert issued for Texas girls who could be in New Mexico
18 DWI arrests made over New Year's
18 DWI arrests made over New Year's
With traffic along ART moving again, is business bouncing back?
With traffic along ART moving again, is business bouncing back?

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


Amber Alert issued for Texas girls who could be in New Mexico
Amber Alert issued for Texas girls who could be in New Mexico
APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach
APD recovers body from Rio Grande near Tingley Beach
Clovis man, halfway house founder arrested for 10th DWI charge
Randall Pruit
Firefighters battle blaze in southwest Albuquerque
Firefighters battle blaze in southwest Albuquerque
Proposed bill would offer state employees personal loans
Proposed bill would offer state employees personal loans