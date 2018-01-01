Pay It 4ward update: Recovery progressing for suspected street racing victim
Morgan Aguilar
January 01, 2018 10:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Melina Maito-Landa was stuck in a neck brace and wheelchair, and staying at a rehab treatment center. In 2017, the 19-year-old had nearly every bone in her body broken after a crash with a suspected street racer.
Maito-Landa wanted to Pay It 4ward to the first responders who held her hand that night. This January marks one year since that crash.
Morgan Aguilar learned her recovery is going better than many doctors had predicted. Watch the video above to see Maito-Landa's story.
