Pay It 4ward: Cancer survivor helped dozens of patients before her death

Joy Wang
February 12, 2018 10:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – From losing hair to losing friends and family, cancer has a way of changing lives forever.

Volunteer groups work diligently to help patients get the resources they need. One volunteer – and former cancer patient – in particular made a lifestyle out of helping dozens of patients at Presbyterian's Cancer Care Resource Center.

Judy Welde died in January due to complications with another illness, but her friend still wanted to honor Welde and her enduring spirit of paying it forward.

