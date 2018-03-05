Pay It 4ward: Doctor goes to great lengths to help child in agony
Emily Jaceks
March 05, 2018 10:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- It seems these days, you're rushed in and out of your doctor's office and barely get a minute to speak with your physician, much less get to know them on a personal level.
But that's not the case with one UNM oncologist who goes beyond the call of duty without thinking twice.
Emily Jaceks has more in this week's Pay It 4ward. Watch the video above for more.
