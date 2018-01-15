Advertisement

Pay It 4ward: Man helps addict get off the streets

Joy Wang
January 15, 2018 10:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Downtown is a place where the homeless often call home.

Liane Armijo is addicted to Spice. She's been sober for two years. But before then, she spent a lot longer on the streets without her children.

Jesus Pacheco-Solorzano spotted Armijo and asked a mutual friend why she was on the streets, she said. Somehow, he saw a future she didn't think was possible. She said he let her stay with him and his family and helped her get clean.

Now Armijo wants to Pay It 4ward to Pacheco-Solorzano. Watch the video above for the full story.


