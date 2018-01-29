Selfless man nominated for Pay It 4ward after truck gets stolen | KOB 4
Selfless man nominated for Pay It 4ward after truck gets stolen

Brittany Costello
January 29, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Joe Narvaez is no stranger to serving others. In 1975, he served in the U.S. Army, living life for others and earning a number of awards during his 12-year career.

He's always eager to help those in need  -- whether it's setting up fundraisers, volunteering his time at golf tournaments or prancing around in goofy wigs for a sock hop charity event.

But two weeks ago, Narvaez's pickup truck was stolen. He and friends were able to track it down and recover it himself, but it was busted up, trashed and crashed. So Deanna Castillo nominated Narvaez for Pay It 4ward.

Watch the video above for the full story.


Brittany Costello


January 29, 2018
January 29, 2018

