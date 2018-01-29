Selfless man nominated for Pay It 4ward after truck gets stolen

He's always eager to help those in need -- whether it's setting up fundraisers, volunteering his time at golf tournaments or prancing around in goofy wigs for a sock hop charity event.

But two weeks ago, Narvaez's pickup truck was stolen. He and friends were able to track it down and recover it himself, but it was busted up, trashed and crashed. So Deanna Castillo nominated Narvaez for Pay It 4ward.