Pay It 4ward: Cakery owner embodies the giving spirit
Pay It 4ward: Cakery owner embodies the giving spirit

Erica Zucco
January 22, 2018 10:27 PM

BELEN, N.M. -- From homemade cakes to fresh-baked cookies, cakery owner Morgan Nesslage dreams up all kinds of tempting treats. But those that know her say her most heavenly desserts can’t come close to the sweetness in her heart.

“She's such a staple in our community for small business, such an advocate for our kids, and youth organizations, and she's always giving, giving, giving, giving to everybody else," said Tarla Hill. "And I think it's time we start helping her when she needs it."

Hill and Rhonda Law say it’s hard to count the ways Nesslage backs up Belen.

"This summer she was doing a school supply drive and she ran out of supplies. This girl went and got them herself," Law said.

"At Christmas, she did a thing with the Valencia County animal shelter and collected food, blankets," Hill added.

That’s on top of regular donations to school and city events and holding fund-raisers for local teams and kids’ clubs. Meanwhile, she juggles family life with five kids, one who’s been in and out of the hospital with a complicated condition.

Nesslage still puts everyone ahead of herself.

"She's just an amazing person and its time," Hill said.

KOB Eyewitness News 4 helped Hill and Law Pay it 4ward. But Nesslage, who sends the spotlight everywhere else, did it again.

"Thank you very much, I appreciate it … you guys do a lot yourselves. You deserve just as much," she said.

But Hill and Law insisted, saying it was her time to shine. Nesslage said Belen is a team, working together to support their community. Hill and Law say if that’s the case, she's the team captain.


Credits

Erica Zucco


Updated: January 22, 2018 10:27 PM
Created: January 22, 2018 08:14 PM

