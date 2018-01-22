Pay It 4ward: Cakery owner embodies the giving spirit

"This summer she was doing a school supply drive and she ran out of supplies. This girl went and got them herself," Law said.

"At Christmas, she did a thing with the Valencia County animal shelter and collected food, blankets," Hill added.

That’s on top of regular donations to school and city events and holding fund-raisers for local teams and kids’ clubs. Meanwhile, she juggles family life with five kids, one who’s been in and out of the hospital with a complicated condition.

Nesslage still puts everyone ahead of herself.

"She's just an amazing person and its time," Hill said.

KOB Eyewitness News 4 helped Hill and Law Pay it 4ward. But Nesslage, who sends the spotlight everywhere else, did it again.

"Thank you very much, I appreciate it … you guys do a lot yourselves. You deserve just as much," she said.

But Hill and Law insisted, saying it was her time to shine. Nesslage said Belen is a team, working together to support their community. Hill and Law say if that’s the case, she's the team captain.