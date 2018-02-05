Pay It 4ward: Nurse gives family strength during tough times | KOB 4
Pay It 4ward: Nurse gives family strength during tough times

Kassi Nelson
February 05, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Luis Rascon has seen more doctors and nurses than many others will see in their lifetime. The 3-year-old has a terminal disease called spinal muscular atrophy, and some days can be downright overwhelming.

In one of the family's hardest times, a nurse went out of her way to make a huge difference. Kassi Nelson helped that family Pay It 4ward to Sarah Landavazo, the woman they say gave them confidence and peace.

Watch the video above for the full story.


Created: February 05, 2018 07:20 PM

