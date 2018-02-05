Pay It 4ward: Nurse gives family strength during tough times
Kassi Nelson
February 05, 2018 10:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Luis Rascon has seen more doctors and nurses than many others will see in their lifetime. The 3-year-old has a terminal disease called spinal muscular atrophy, and some days can be downright overwhelming.
In one of the family's hardest times, a nurse went out of her way to make a huge difference. Kassi Nelson helped that family Pay It 4ward to Sarah Landavazo, the woman they say gave them confidence and peace.
