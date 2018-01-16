Drug abuse, property crime are concerns in rural districts

Property crime and drug abuse are problems that go hand in hand in Roswell. According to Sheriff Britt Snyder, the drug task force in Chavez County made nearly 100 drug-related arrests last year.

"They're not buying in ounces," Nibert said. "They’re buying this stuff, or intercepting this stuff, in quantities of pounds, tens of pounds and hundreds of pounds."

To keep these guys off the streets, Nibert sponsored HB 91, which would add two to five years to someone's sentence if he or she repeats the same crime while on pretrial release.

"Simply putting them in prison for a couple of years and then letting them out, they just go back to their old ways of doing business," Nibert said.

State Sen. Gregory Baca, R-Belen, said drugs are also a problem in Belen.

"I think a big part of property crime is addiction," Baca said.

Albuquerque’s crime problem may be bigger than the city itself. Baca believes proposed increased funding for the Second Judicial District Court will prevent so many defendants to be released on their own recognizance. He hopes more money for prosecutors will lead to a higher conviction rate.

"A lot of what we have, I feel, is poured over from the bigger city into Valencia County," Baca said.