1,500 power jobs on the line in San Juan County

"That's the equivalent in Albuquerque if Sandia laboratories were to shut down or if Kirkland Air Force Base were to shut down," said Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington.

Montoya is sponsoring House Bill 80 which would allow PNM to pay 3 percent instead of 10 percent on bonds that would invest in the rural community.

"It allows PNM to be able to recoup some costs on their stranded assets," Montoya said.

Without jobs, some lawmakers wonder how the State of New Mexico can truly fight crime. Deming is just 30 miles from Mexico.

"There is some gang influence coming across from the border," Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming.

Smith said it doesn’t help that unemployment is so high. Luna County’s unemployment rate is 10 percent.

"The issues are basically catalysts for a lot of crime, economic conditions," Smith said. "Deming has the highest unemployment in the entire state of New Mexico."

To compound the crime problem, Smith said Border Patrol openings are anticipated to pay more than State Police positions, city police openings and county sheriff jobs. To keep officers, local law enforcement agencies will have to compete with compensation.