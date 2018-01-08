More candidates enter races for 2018 election

Clarkson resigned from the Bureau of Indian Affairs in November following a harsh Inspector General report into the load program he directed. The report alleged the BIA's division of capital investment did not have adequate controls in place and managed the loan program with limited oversight.

A Facebook message sent to Clarkson's campaign was not immediately returned.

New Mexico State University bio says Clarkson is an enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

CONGRESSIONAL RACE IN NEW MEXICO GETS LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATE

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A Libertarian Party candidate is running for Congress in New Mexico's Albuquerque-based district.

Business consultant Lloyd Princeton announced Monday that he is seeking the Libertarian nomination for the 1st congressional district that is currently held by Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Lujan Grisham won't run for re-election to Congress as she seeks the nomination for governor against several Democratic rivals.

Princeton is touting his professional experience in devising growth strategies for small businesses. He wants to foster a state economy with less reliance on federal government and to improve education and health care.

Libertarian candidates are expected to have ready access to the general election ballot in New Mexico in November because of a strong local showing in 2016 by presidential candidate Gary Johnson.

FORMER STATE DEMS CHAIR TO RUN FOR NEW MEXICO STATE AUDITOR

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Former New Mexico Democratic Party chairman Brian Colon is running for state auditor.

Colon announced his bid in a statement late Sunday.

Colon says he is running because he is "fed up" and wants to ensure taxpayer money goes to the right places. He says his background in finance and law make him the right candidate.

Colon earned an undergraduate degree in finance from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces and graduated from law school at the University of New Mexico.

Wayne Johnson is currently the acting state auditor. He was appointed by Gov. Susana Martinez after former State Auditor Tim Keller resigned in November to serve as Albuquerque mayor.

Colon ran against Keller in that mayoral race but failed to make the runoff.