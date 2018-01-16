2018 Legislative Session kicks off today

The session will kick-off with the annual State of the State address by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez. The address is set to take place at noon today and will be carried live on kob.com.

A major item on the agenda is the budget for fiscal year 2019 starting July 1. Leading New Mexico lawmakers are proposing nearly a three-percent increase in state general fund spending, going to mainly public school education.

Governor Martinez rolled out her budget proposal earlier this month. It included pay increases for teachers and state workers, $38 million for Medicaid to continue to provide health care to New Mexicans and $70 million for classroom spending.

KOB will have a team at the Roundhouse throughout this 2018 Legislative Session to cover all of the details and let you know how each decision affects you.

Be sure to stay with kob.com for all of the updates.