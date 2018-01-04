Public safety a key component in mayor's legislative priorities

Gallegos said APD's officer shortage isn't the only thing keeping the department from serving its citizens. A fleet of old patrol cars makes the job more dangerous than it should be.

"Right now there's a need for 200 new patrol cars," Gallegos said.

It's also about planning for the future. As more officers join the force, the need for cars will only increase.

"We've got to get these upgrades as quickly as possible," City Council President Ken Sanchez said.

Sanchez said public safety in the Albuquerque metro has serious unseen structural issues.

The region's radio dispatch system is so outdated that APD has trouble communicating with its sheriff's office counterparts. During regional responses or big police events, the unreliable system could mean disaster.

"It's really, really critical and it can be life or death if they're not communicating with each other properly," Gallegos said.

Keller's office says finding millions of dollars to fix the system will be a top priority in Santa Fe.

"The cost potentially could be $35 million for that system," Sanchez said. "So we'll have to work with all agencies and hopefully get some money from the state."

Gallegos said Keller will likely be pushing the city's public safety agenda from the front lines doing lobbying of his own and directly with lawmakers.

"We have a mayor who served in the state senate, knows the process, knows how things get done, knows the staff at the Legislature," Gallegos said. "I'm sure a lot of it will be the mayor reaching out personally and working with the council to establish that."

Those legislative priorities mentioned by the mayor's office overlap significantly with another list of priorities currently under development and debate by the city council, which has its own representatives who lobby lawmakers in Santa Fe.

Some additional draft council priorities include more tourism funding and economic development initiatives.