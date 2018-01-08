UNM students use video to lobby for Lottery Scholarship funding
KOB.com Web Staff
January 08, 2018 06:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- UNM students say there isn't enough money for scholarships, and they're using a new video to make their point.
The 60-second video posted on the Associated Students of New Mexico's Facebook page says 60 percent is hard to work with. It's in reference to the Legislative Lottery Scholarship, which that only funds 60 percent of in-state tuition at UNM.
UNM's student government officials want more funding in the upcoming legislative session.
"The lottery scholarship is the key to a successful future for New Mexico,” said ASUNM Communications Director Noah Michelsohn. “If funding remains at current levels we are going to see more and more students leaving the state for college, further hindering the ability for New Mexico to compete nationally to attract business and grow the economy."
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 08, 2018 06:36 PM
Created: January 08, 2018 04:07 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved