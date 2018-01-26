Bill asks for policing of tourist site plagued with suicides | KOB 4
Bill asks for policing of tourist site plagued with suicides

Marian Camacho and Erica Zucco
January 26, 2018 07:04 AM

TAOS, N.M. – The Rio Grande Gorge Bridge is a place of beauty and wonder, but a dark cloud hangs over the New Mexico landscape there. Over the years the gorge has become a place where dozens of people have gone to take their own lives.

Representatives Debbie Rodella and Bobby Gonzales are introducing a bill in hopes of helping to stop the problem.  HB0166 calls for funding, in the tune of $156,000, to employ three full-time State Police Officers to be on site around the clock.

The hope is that officer presence will push for a decline in the number of suicides at the site.

The bill passed its initial hurdle in the House State Government Committee and now will move on to the House Appropriations and Finance Committee.

This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for any updates.


Marian Camacho and Erica Zucco


Created: January 26, 2018 07:04 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

