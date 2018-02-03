Bill looking to ease state's teacher shortage clears the House

The state Senate on Friday unanimously passed Senate Bill 97, which would streamline the process for military family members with teaching credentials from other states to be licensed in New Mexico.

"Whereas other teachers may have an opportunity to go to other states, or compare our state with their state and we may lose them, we will get them here because they are not part of our military communities in the state," said State Sen. Bill Burt, R – Alamogordo, the bill's sponsor. "We can get them teaching, and get that second income coming into those household families as quickly as we possibly can."