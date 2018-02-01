Bill making post-high school plan mandatory clears committee
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A proposal to require New Mexico high school juniors to apply to college or begin to make other post-high school plans as a condition of graduation has cleared its first legislative hurdle.
The bi-partisan legislation would make New Mexico the first state to mandate that high school students submit an application for a two- or four-year college, vocational school, apprenticeship or job - although individual districts in the past have set in place similar requirements.
Under the New Mexico bill, students could also meet the requirement by inquiring about military enlistment.
A House committee on Thursday approved the bill sponsored by Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto and Republican Rep. Nate Gentry, who said some language in the measure was being amended to expand options for students.
Both lawmakers are from Albuquerque.
