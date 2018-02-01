Bill making post-high school plan mandatory clears committee | KOB 4
Bill making post-high school plan mandatory clears committee

The Associated Press
February 01, 2018 06:52 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A proposal to require New Mexico high school juniors to apply to college or begin to make other post-high school plans as a condition of graduation has cleared its first legislative hurdle.

The bi-partisan legislation would make New Mexico the first state to mandate that high school students submit an application for a two- or four-year college, vocational school, apprenticeship or job - although individual districts in the past have set in place similar requirements.

Under the New Mexico bill, students could also meet the requirement by inquiring about military enlistment.

A House committee on Thursday approved the bill sponsored by Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto and Republican Rep. Nate Gentry, who said some language in the measure was being amended to expand options for students.

Both lawmakers are from Albuquerque.


Credits

The Associated Press


Created: February 01, 2018 06:52 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

